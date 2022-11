17 November 2022 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani soldier Ruslan Hummatyarov, who was being treated of acute meningoencephalitis at the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense, died on November 17 despite all the efforts of doctors, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The ministry expresses deep sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased serviceman, the statement said.

