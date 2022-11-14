Azerbaijani officials condole with Turkiye over Istanbul blast

14 November 2022 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavushoglu held a telephone conversation on November 13, Azernews reports via Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, Bayramov expressed his profound regret and condolences over the deaths of innocent people in the explosion on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul. The minister wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, adding that Azerbaijan is always on Türkiye's side and shares its grief and happiness.

"We were deeply saddened by the news of the explosion on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul. We express our condolences to the families and friends of those who died as a result of this terrorist act, our fraternal Türkiye, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. Azerbaijan is always close to fraternal Türkiye!" the minister also wrote on Twitter.

In turn, Cavushoglu thanked his interlocutor for the condolences and highly appreciated Azerbaijan's support to Türkiye.

Further, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov also sent his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar in connection with the explosion.

Hasanov expressed deep sadness over the news of the victims of the tragedy.

"Your pain is our pain. I wish the mercy of Allah to those who died as a result of this tragedy, I share the pain of their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to their families," the minister said.

Similarly, Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova condoled with Turkiye over the blast.

"We express our deep condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the explosion in Istanbul, fraternal Türkiye, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the message stated.

Furthermore, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov shared condolences on his Twitter page.

"We are extremely saddened by the news of the explosion in Istanbul. We offer our deepest condolences to brotherly Türkiye, we wish patience to the families and loved ones of the dead and healing to the wounded," Jabbarov tweeted.

To recap, at about 16:20 on November 13, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Türkiye. The cause of the blast is still unknown.

The explosion killed 6 people and injured 53 others.

