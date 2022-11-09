Festive concert and fireworks held in Baku on occasion of Victory Day [PHOTO/VIDEO]

9 November 2022 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On the evening of November 8, a festive concert and fireworks were organized in the Seaside National Park in Baku on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.

Besides Baku residents, guests of the capital watched the concert in the park with great interest.

In honor of the second anniversary of the Glorious Victory in the 44-day war, the capital, including the Seaside National Park, as well as other parks and central streets of the city, buildings and balconies of houses are decorated with the Azerbaijani flag. On billboards, monitors and banners you can see the "Kharibulbul" emblem and the slogans of Victory.

The fireworks, which took place after the festive concert, painted the sky of the victorious country, the capital, which is becoming more beautiful day by day, in bright colors. The grandiose fireworks were greeted with special enthusiasm by those present.

The Victory Day of Azerbaijan is celebrated with great pride and joy not only in the country itself, but also by compatriots living in different countries of the world.

