7 November 2022 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A serviceman of Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs has hit a mine, Trend reports citing ministry's regional press information center in Barda.

The ministry said that during his duties in the liberated territories of the country, its serviceman has hit an anti-personnel mine and thus has been injured. He was immediately hospitalized.

