IDEA, Ecology Ministry launch campaign to revive forests [PHOTO]

Climate change leads to an increase in wildfires throughout the globe. In recent years, forest fires have also been on the rise in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing IDEA Public Union.

This season, wildfires took place in different parts of the country, including Shabran, Siyazan, Guba, Khachmaz, Gabala, Oghuz, and Zagatala.

IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources have started a new planting campaign on post-fire forest regeneration to revive the affected forest areas.

The first planting event within the campaign took place today in Shabran, where volunteers planted thousands of oak, beech, walnut, maple, elm, sycamore, linden, ash, and acacia trees and seeds on a 2-hectare area.

The organizers of the campaign are calling on everyone to protect forests, which are an irreplaceable life-support system, and to strive for a sustainable future for the country and the whole planet.

Forests in Azerbaijan mainly cover the slopes of the Great Caucasus, Minor Caucasus, and Talysh Mountains and account for 11.8 percent of the country's area.

Hyrcanian box tree, Caucasian pear, Caucasian oak, European ash, Oriental hornbeam, velvet maple, sweet chestnut, and many others are among some endemic tree species growing in local forests.

The country is home to many parks including Goygol National Park, Shahdag National Park, Absheron National Park, Hirkan National Park, Ag-Gol National Park, etc.

Some 185,522 tourists have visited the national parks throughout the summer months. The largest number of tourists was registered in Goygol, Shahdag, and Absheron national parks.

