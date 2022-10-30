Reconstruction of Russia-Azerbaijan border checkpoints to complete by 2026

30 October 2022 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The reconstruction of the checkpoints on the Azerbaijan-Russian border is planned to be completed by 2026, Chairman of the Russian Transport Ministry Mikhail Kokoyev said.

The official noted that the first stage of the reconstruction of the Yarag-Kazmalyar border checkpoint will be finalized by the end of the year. He added that at that point, there will be 10 traffic lanes, which means that up to 1,000 cars will be able to pass the border.

Additionally, Kokoyev stressed that the contracts for the reconstruction of the Tagirkent-Kazmalyar and Novo-Filya checkpoints will be signed in November and the reconstruction process is planned to be completed by the end of 2025.

Besides, Kokoev noted that it was also decided to introduce two additional traffic lanes for freight transport at the Tagirkent-Kazmalyar point in 2023.

The Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint has been under reconstruction since July 2020. The purpose of the reconstruction of the checkpoint is to increase its capacity, reduce the time for conducting control procedures, and provide comfortable conditions for citizens crossing the border.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as the economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six road maps are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

