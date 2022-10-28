Azerbaijan extends special quarantine mode until Jan 23

28 October 2022 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine mode until January 1, 2023, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed the corresponding decision.

Under the decision, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its possible consequences, the special quarantine mode has been extended in Azerbaijan until 0600 (GMT+4) on January 1, 2023.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, Azerbaijan implemented a special quarantine mode and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz