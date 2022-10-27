Azerbaijan amends charter, structure, list of top military positions at State Security Service

27 October 2022 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending "Regulations on State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "Structure of State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "List of top military positions in the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the Decree No. 724 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 13, 2016.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

