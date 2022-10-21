Azerbaijan approves composition of Shusha City State Reserve Administration's Supervisory Board

21 October 2022 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of “Shusha City State Reserve Administration” public legal entity.

According to the decree, the following composition of the Supervisory Board was approved:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Aydin Karimov - Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district

Members of the Supervisory Board

Elnur Aliyev - First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Elnur Aliyev - First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan

Namig Gummatov - First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture

Azada Huseynova - Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

This decree comes into force from the date of its signing.

