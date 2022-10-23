Azerbaijani servicemen complete joint naval drills in Turkiye [PHOTO]

23 October 2022 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani servicemen have completed naval drills at the Focha Naval Base in Izmir, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The tactical drills were organized under the action plan for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. The participants successfully fulfilled all the assigned tasks, the ministry said.

The duties completed during the exercises were examined while summarizing the outcome of the tactical exercises performed in the Aegean Sea under the supervision of the Focha Naval Base Commander, Rear Admiral Mustafa Bichen.

Bichen wished Azerbaijani officers success in their further military service.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

---

