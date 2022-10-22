Religious leader: Armenian Apostolic Church stands at forefront of Armenian revanchism

22 October 2022 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Armenian Apostolic Church stands at the forefront of Armenian revanchism, Chairman of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada said.

He made the comment at a meeting of the Muslim religious leaders of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

The spiritual leader noted that the Armenian religious circles call for hatred.

"The Armenian Apostolic Church promotes revenge and conducts a smear international campaign against Azerbaijan. The revanchist statements of the Armenian Church leadership, which for many years justified the criminal actions of Armenian political leaders in Khankandi, are regrettable,” Pashazada emphasized.

He stressed that with a Bible and a gun in their hands, they blessed death, occupation, oppression, and violence, ignoring religious values and bringing new tragedies to the Armenian people instead of the promised happiness.

Further, Pashazada added that the Armenian Church must show wisdom, and preach ideas that will save the people, and bring them prosperity and progress.

“From the liberated Shusha city, I call on the Armenian Church, Echmiadzin to put an end to the hatred, sabotage, and revanchism. Fulfilling your spiritual duty to the Almighty, you should call for life instead of death, new disasters, and tragedies! Telling the truth instead of false promises will be your greatest historical service to the Armenian people," the religious leader called.

Additionally, Pashazada noted that at the cost of the blood of martyrs, the Azerbaijani people liberated their ancestral lands from Armenian occupation and restored justice.

"Azan sounds in our mosques, and we are carrying out construction work on our lands. The whole world witnessed Armenian vandalism, war crimes, the genocide committed in Khojaly, the deliberate destruction of our cities and villages, the arson of our lands, the poisoning of our reservoirs, the destruction of cemeteries, mosques, and temples, and the mines set by Armenia still continue to kill hundreds of civilians," the official said.

