Top diplomat: Common history, language, & culture serve as basis for solidarity among Turkic-speaking nations [PHOTO]

The common history, language, identity, and culture serve as a basis for solidarity and close cooperation among the Turkic-speaking nations, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks at the Council of Ministers of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul on October 17.

“Foreign Minister Bayramov Jeyhun attends the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul. Common history, common language, common identity, and common culture are the basis for deeper relations & solidarity amongst Turkic speaking countries!” the ministry tweeted.

The meeting's agenda includes OTS priorities, such as preparations for the Summit on November 11 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the ministry reported.

“[I was] delighted to attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul. I thank Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for the great hospitality in hosting the meeting. Azerbaijan as a founding member will further support and work to strengthen OTS!,” Bayramov tweeted.

On November 12, 2021, the 8th summit of the OTS was held in Istanbul. At the summit, the decisions were made to change the name of the organization and to grant Turkmenistan observer status. In addition, the document “vision of the Turkic World-2040” and the declaration of the 8th summit were adopted. Azerbaijan transferred its chairmanship to Turkey.

