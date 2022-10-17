Baku calls on int’l community to hold Armenia liable for anti-Azerbaijan crimes

17 October 2022 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to hold Armenia liable for its anti-Azerbaijan crimes, Azernews reports.

In a tweet on the second anniversary of Armenia’s missile strikes on Azerbaijan’s civilian Ganja city, the ministry condemned Armenia for killing innocent civilians.

“2 years pass since the heinous attack of Armenian forces on peaceful civilians of Ganja City. In this violent attack, 15 civilians, including children lost their lives. We mourn the innocent victims of missile attack & call the world to hold Armenia accountable for its crimes,” the ministry tweeted.

The Armenian armed forces launched missile strikes on Ganja city five times on separate days in October 2020.

On October 4, the first missile attack was carried out, killing one person and wounding more than 30 others. The second missile attack occurred on October 5, injuring three individuals. On October 8, a third missile strike was carried out but no casualties were registered. On October 11, a fourth missile attack killed ten civilians and injured more than 40 more.

On October 17, the fifth missile attack occurred, killing sixteen civilians and injuring 55 others. The attacks caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure, homes, and vehicles. Children and women were among those slain and injured in Armenia's brutal onslaught.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz