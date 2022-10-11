Azerbaijan puts Armenian mercenaries on the wanted list

11 October 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has put a number of mercenaries, who fought on Armenia's side against it during the second Karabakh war on the international wanted list, Azernews reports, citing Junior Counselor of Justice Ilgar Safarov, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor-General for Special Assignments.

He made the remarks at roundtable discussions, marking the second anniversary of the Armenian missile attacks on Ganja on October 11, 2020.

He underlined that some of the mercenaries, who fought for Armenia, have been put on the wanted list.

"They will be held criminally liable following the relevant laws of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Safarov said.

He further stated that as part of the criminal procedures, Azerbaijani operational bodies recorded calls for terror on social media platforms by the Armenian military-political leadership.

"The investigative authorities have taken corresponding decisions. Azerbaijan is now making every effort to bring these persons to justice. The identities of those persons were revealed by the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan," Safarov stressed.

"We have reported on this during the 44-day war as well. The mercenaries hope that time will pass and this will be forgotten. However, they have become perpetrators of war crimes," he added.

He emphasized that the international community should offer a legal evaluation of Armenia's crimes.

The Armenian armed forces launched missile strikes on Ganja city five times on separate days in October 2020.

On October 4, the first missile attack was carried out, killing one person and wounding more than 30 others. The second missile attack occurred on October 5, injuring three individuals. On October 8, a third missile strike was carried out but no casualties were registered. On October 11, a fourth missile attack killed ten civilians and injured more than 40 more.

On October 17, the fifth missile attack occurred, killing sixteen civilians and injuring 55 others. The attacks caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure, homes, and vehicles. Children and women were among those slain and injured in Armenia's brutal onslaught.

