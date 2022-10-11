Azerbaijan, Germany consider cooperation on demining in Karabakh [PHOTO]

11 October 2022 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency chief Vugar Suleymanov and German ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann have discussed the cooperation in demining Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, Azernews reports.

Suleymanov briefed the ambassador on the agency's history, general directions of activities, demining operations undertaken on the liberated territories, and the most recent technological method and equipment employed by the agency.

During the conversation, perspectives were exchanged on Germany's potential help for humanitarian demining operations in Azerbaijan.

Suleymanov also congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to the post and wished him good luck.

Horlemann said that he was impressed by the progress of the reconstruction work, as well as the large-scale activities carried out to solve the mine problem, which is the biggest impediment to creating a secure environment in Karabakh.

Azerbaijan, along with partner countries, is carrying out demining activities on its liberated territories. Moreover, the State Border Service and the Defense Ministry’s engineer-sapper units have also been engaged in demining activities in the liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Moreover, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the ongoing planting of landmines by Armenia causes massive casualties in the liberated lands.

“Indiscriminate use and still ongoing placing of landmines by Armenia against Azerbaijan cause superfluous injuries and suffering. The number of victims in the last 30 years stands at 3,336, including 38 women & 357 kids. Among these 257 are victims since the 2020 war,” Bayramov tweeted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz