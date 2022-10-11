UK envoy condoles over anniversary of missile attacks on Ganja

11 October 2022 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

UK ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld expressed his condolences to the families of victims of the Armenian missile attacks on Ganja.

The remarks were made in a tweet dedicated to the second anniversary of the missile attack by Armenia on Ganja city during the Second Karabakh War.

"I want to express my condolences to the families of all those who died during the terrible rocket attacks on Ganja two years ago. I saw these destructions with my own eyes in January," Auld said.

At about 0400 am on October 11, 2020, using the Tochka-U missile system, Armenia launched rocket attacks on Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan with a population of more than 500,000 people, some 80 kilometers off the then frontline.

As a result of the brutal attack, three residential buildings were destroyed, 10 people were killed (among them a child and women), and over 40 civilians were injured.

In 2020, as a result of Armenia's targeted missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities outside the war zone (Ganja, Barda, Tartar, and others), 100 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children and 27 women were killed and over 400 were wounded. Some 181 children lost one parent, five children lost both parents, and members of a family died. In total, 12,292 residential and non-residential buildings and 288 vehicles were damaged.

--

