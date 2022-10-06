Azerbaijan's Zangilan expected to have more villages, following latest resettlement, official says

6 October 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Following the Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village resettlement, the establishment of other villages is expected as well, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Zangilan district Vahid Hajiyev said at the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Hajiyev reminded that the General Plan for Zangilan was presented to the head of state on May 28, 2022.

He added that low-rise 'smart' houses are supposed to be built in Zangilan.

"As many as 66 families have been resettled in the Aghali village. The resettlement of other families will commence as soon as other houses are ready," Hajiyev noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz