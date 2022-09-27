French president calls Azerbaijani leader

27 September 2022 22:37 (UTC+04:00)

On 27 September, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The President of France informed the President of Azerbaijan about the meeting he had had with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on 26 September.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Emmanuel Macron for the information. During the conversation, they discussed the clashes that had recently taken on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. The presidents also talked about the future commencement of peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

