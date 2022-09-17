EU remains committed to supporting normalization of relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia - official

17 September 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The European Union (EU) remains committed to supporting the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said on Twitter, Trend reports.

“The EU remains engaged at the highest level and our aim continues to be to help Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve a comprehensive and sustainable agreement that will ensure a stable, secure and prosperous South Caucasus,” Klaar noted.

---

