Azerbaijan approves form of agreement on protection of Shusha monuments

17 September 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A form of a security agreement for the protection of monuments in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city has been approved, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the explanatory note to Resolution No. 352 of the Cabinet of Ministers, this decision was made in order to ensure the implementation of subparagraph 2.1.5 of Decree No. 1374 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 22, 2021 "On application of Law No. 338-VIG of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 31, 2021 "About cultural capital of Azerbaijan - Shusha city".

The document has defined the terms of the security agreement concluded with individuals and legal entities owning, using and leasing the monuments in the city of Shusha, and the measures which will be taken in case of non-compliance with the terms of the agreement.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz