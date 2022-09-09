Traveler from Sweden finds rapid pace of reconstruction activities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh impressive

9 September 2022 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The rapid pace of reconstruction activities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is impressive, a traveler from Sweden Rebecca Staffas told Trend.

"This is my first time in Karabakh, as well as in Azerbaijan. I got truly impressed by the stunning beauty of the region's nature, as well as of Shusha, especially from a historical viewpoint. However, the scale of destruction here is appalling enough. Nevertheless, all the restoration initiatives taken by Azerbaijan and the speed of infrastructure development in liberated territories is worthy of admiration," she said.

Staffas stressed that the fact that Azerbaijan was able to redouble its efforts in the process of removing landmines is extremely amazing.

"However, the country still faces huge challenges", she added.

The visit of famous foreign travelers from over 20 countries to Karabakh and East Zangazur continues.

The team leader is Charles Veley, founder and CEO of the 'Most Traveled People' (MTP) club, which is one of the four largest travel clubs worldwide.

--

