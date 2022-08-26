Iranian, Kazakh, Russian warships leave Baku port after Sea Cup contest [PHOTO]

26 August 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The warships and military personnel of the Iranian, Kazakh, as well as the Russian naval forces, have left the Baku port after the Sea Cup contest came to end, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The naval teams attended the Sea Cup contest held as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Azerbaijan’s territorial waters in the Caspian Sea on August 15-25.

During the contest, the Azerbaijani, Iranian, Kazakh, and Russian naval teams competed "Artillery shootings," "Struggle for ship survival and rescue training," and "Maritime training" phases. The Azerbaijani servicemen performed well in the contest, the Defense Ministry stressed.

In conformity with the contest's final results, Azerbaijani and Russian military seamen claimed first place with 225 points, the Kazakh team came second with 208 points, and the Iranian team came third with 178 points.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have participated in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the "Tank Biathlon", "Sniper Frontier", "Military medical relay race", "Field Kitchen", "Masters of Artillery Fire", and "Sea Cup" competitions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz