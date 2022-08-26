Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan eye boosting cooperation in various spheres

26 August 2022 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Kyrgyz counterpart Akylbek Japarov have discussed prospects for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, transport, and transit, agricultural, humanitarian, cultural, and other fields, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the Azerbaijani official’s working visit to Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata city, within the framework of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on August 25.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the countries in various sectors. They noted that mutual visits of the countries’ presidents and the documents signed are of particular importance in achieving a high level of bilateral relations.

The sides expressed confidence that the ‘Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan’, signed by the presidents in April 2022 during the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan, as well as other documents will bring relations between the two countries to a new level.

“I want to assure that the Kyrgyz republic remains fully committed to the course aimed at deepening and expanding bilateral relations with Azerbaijan,” the Kyrgyz official noted.

He also expressed confidence that holding the Decade of Culture in the two republics in 2023-2024, perpetuating the memory of the great Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku, providing quotas for Kyrgyz students to study at Azerbaijani universities, including agrarian, border, oil, and diplomatic directions, will contribute to the spirit of strategic cooperation between the two nations.

For his turn, Ali Asadov expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and noted his readiness to further strengthen and deepen the mutually beneficial partnership.

Kyrgyzstan‘s President Sadir Japarov also received the prime minister to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz strategic partnership.

Russia-Azerbaijan

Separately, Ali Asadov met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who drew attention to the growth in the trade turnover between the two countries.

"Today our bilateral relations are developing. We have very good long-term relations with Azerbaijan. Last year, our trade turnover reached a serious volume of $3.3 billion. This is 16 percent higher than the year before that, and within the last six months, it has reached $1.6 billion," Mishustin said.

The Russian official also recalled the productive work of the Russian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. He thanked his colleague for the cooperation and conveyed the best wishes of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

Further, Mishustin added that it is very good that Azerbaijan adheres to the integration processes in the EAEU and Moscow is ready to show "the whole palette" of areas in which work is underway for the integration into the EAEU.

In his turn, Ali Asadov drew attention to the centuries-old historical ties between the two states, recalling President Aliyev's visit to Moscow on February 22, during which the presidents signed a declaration on allied cooperation.

Belarus-Azerbaijan

Additionally, during the meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, the two men expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries in various sectors.

An exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz