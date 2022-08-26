Ankara pleased with restoration of Baku's authority in Lachin city

26 August 2022 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkiye is pleased with the restoration of Azerbaijan’s authority in Lachin city and adjacent Zabukh and Sus villages, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“We are pleased that the city of Lachin and the villages of Zabukh and Sus have been returned to Azerbaijan today as part of the ongoing process in line with the issues expressed in the Trilateral Declaration of November 10, 2020,” the ministry stressed.

Turkiye hopes that this development, which is a significant step towards the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus, will contribute to regional normalization as well as Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the ministry underlined.

“Turkiye will continue to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of brotherly Azerbaijan, as it has done so far,” it added.

Earlier, Lachin city was temporarily controlled by the Russian peacekeepers to provide communication between Armenia and Karabakh region. Under the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, the city should be handed over to Azerbaijan after the completion of a new road, which would be an alternative to the Lachin corridor.

Following the completion of the new road bypassing Lachin, Azerbaijan demanded Armenia clear the unlawfully occupied city and adjacent settlements by August 25.

