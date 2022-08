21 August 2022 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed their condolences to Türkiye, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account.

"May God rest the souls of those who died in a serious road accident in Gaziantep city of Türkiye," the Ministry states.

The Ministry also wished recovery to the injured in severe road accident.

