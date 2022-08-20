Azerbaijani, Armenian security officials hold another EU-mediated meeting in Brussels

20 August 2022 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar met with Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Haciyev and Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan in Brussels on August 19, the EU Special Representative said in a tweet.

“Good and substantive discussions in Brussels today on Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and EU engagement with @HikmetHajiyev and Armen Grigoryan," the tweet read.

No details of the meeting have been reported yet.

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and the Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Haciyev met in Brussels in early May. The meeting was also hosted by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

---

