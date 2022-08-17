Border guards apprehend 10 Sri Lankans attempting to cross state border illegally [PHOTO]

17 August 2022 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijan State Border Service has detained 10 Sri Lankans attempting to cross the state border illegally, Azernews reports, citing the service.

On August 12, at around 2200 hours, border guards detained 10 Sri Lankan citizens as suspects in the rear direction of the Horadiz border detachment’s border post located near the Fuzuli District's Boyuk-Bahmanli village.

During the preliminary examination, it was discovered that the aforementioned foreigners entered Azerbaijan legitimately as tourists on July 25 and 29.

They planned to move to one of the European nations by crossing the state border from Azerbaijan to Iran, and then to Turkiye, with the help of an Iranian citizen, called Alireza.

Operational-investigative measures are underway for detecting and neutralizing the channel of illegal migration.

Border protection and operational search measures are being continued in ensuring reliable protection of the state border, to fight against illegal migration.

---

