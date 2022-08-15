Azerbaijani Parliament continues working on a new Political Party Bill

15 August 2022 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) continues working on a new Political Party Bill, Trend reports.

The representatives of all political parties in the Parliament addressed the Chair of the Parliament (Milli Majlis) in connection with the preparation of a new Political Party Bill. The appeal reflects the importance of preparing a new law that meets the realities of the modern development of the country and the requirements of the time.

Currently, according to the Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, work is continuing on the preparation of a new bill of great public importance. The following political parties listed below submitted their proposals for consideration of the Milli Majlis:

The Civil Solidarity Party

The Ana Vatan Party

The Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party

The Great Design Party

The Vahdat Party

The Democratic Enlightenment Party of Azerbaijan

The Democratic Reforms Party

The Civil Unity Party

The National Front Party

The REAL Party

The Democratic Party of Azerbaijan

The Grand Azerbaijan Party

The National Independence Party of Azerbaijan

The Adalat Party

The Liberal-Democratic Party of Azerbaijan

The Milli Vahdat Party

The Aydinlar Party

The Alliance in the name of Azerbaijan Party

The Social-Democratic Party of Azerbaijan

The Social Prosperity Party of Azerbaijan

The Republican People's Party

The Independent People's Party

The National Solidarity Party

The Republicans' Party of Azerbaijan

The Evolution Party of Azerbaijan

The Party of National Democratic Cognition of Azerbaijan

The Future Azerbaijan Party

The Justice Party

The Heightening of Azerbaijan Party

