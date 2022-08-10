Baku conference eyes cybersecurity, media violations [PHOTO]

10 August 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office hosted a conference, titled "Ensuring cybersecurity of society in conditions of media freedom and the increasing influence of social media," Azernews reports.

The event was organized with the aim of improving the information environment in Azerbaijan and preventing the replication of false information.

During the conference, the basics and results of the use of acts of prosecutor influence in recent years in connection with violations in the field of mass media, and existing problems in the application of the rules of professional behavior of journalists were discussed. An exchange of views took place and proposals were presented.

The prosecutor-general, the executive director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), the chairman of the Press Council as well as heads of media structures, representatives of universities, and NGOs (non-governmental organizations) participated in the conference.