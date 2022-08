7 August 2022 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku has denied a statement of the Armenian Defense Ministry about the shooting at the state border, as a result of which an Armenian soldier was allegedly wounded, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry described this information as wide off the mark.

"Our units did not open fire in this direction," the statement read.

