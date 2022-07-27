Construction of Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalty highway underway in liberated lands [PHOTO]

27 July 2022 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The construction of the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalty sanatorium (Naftalan city) highway continues rapidly, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads.

According to the agency, the highway, the foundation of which was laid by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Tartar District on October 3, 2021, with a length of 22 kilometers will connect four settlements.

A 19-kilometer section of the highway is being built in accordance with the second technical category, and a three-kilometer section - is the fourth technical category. The width of the 19-kilometer section’s carriageway will amount to nine meters, and of the 3-kilometer section - six meters.

The agency noted that as part of the work on the first nine kilometers of the highway, unsuitable soil was removed, a roadbed was built and asphalt concrete was paved.

Currently, the construction of the road base and preparations for the asphalt concrete pavement are underway within the 9-22-km section.

Moreover, a new road bridge across the Injachay river is being built on the highway section passing through Tapgaragoyunlu village. The three-span bridge will have a width of 14.5 meters.

At the last stage of the construction, road signs, mileage indicators, and information boards will be installed on the highway to ensure the normal movement of vehicles.

The construction of the highway is planned to be completed by the end of 2022.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The first stage involves resolving issues of governance and security, as well as infrastructure, while the subsequent stages involve resolving issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and economic development.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

