Azerbaijan determined to maintain productive relations with OIC - Bayramov [PHOTO]

29 June 2022 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stated that Azerbaijan is resolved to continue fruitful cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other bodies under it, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Bayramov made the remarks at a meeting with the Secretary General of the organization Hissein Brahim Taha on June 28, 2022, in Baku.

Welcoming the Secretary General, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again congratulated Taha on his election to this important post.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the OIC and has been actively cooperating with the organization so far.

Crediting the OIC for its constant support for Azerbaijan's right position based on international law, Bayramov recalled the adoption of relevant resolutions by the organization on the settlement of the former conflict, as well as on the post-conflict phase.

Taha, for his part, emphasized Azerbaijan's active membership in the OIC and its commitment to fostering Islamic solidarity. The guest mentioned with satisfaction his meeting with the Azerbaijani president during the visit. The secretary-general also commended Azerbaijan on hosting the OIC Tourism Ministers' Conference effectively.

Bayramov underlined that the secretary-general's personal participation in the conference made a positive contribution to the event.

Furthermore, Bayramov briefed the OIC leader on the post-conflict situation in the region, the ongoing restoration and construction work. He said that the secretary-general's visit to the liberated territories during the visit will provide a good opportunity to get acquainted with the situation there, including the devastation caused by Armenia for decades and the ongoing construction work carried out by Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on topical issues of the OIC cooperation agenda, as well as issues of concern to the Islamic community in the light of current events in the world.

---

