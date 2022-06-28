Azerbaijani Parliament unveils agenda of its extraordinary meeting for June 29

28 June 2022 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An extraordinary meeting of Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Majlis) will be held on June 29, Trend reports.

A total of 16 issues are included in its agenda:

1. Draft resolution on amendments to the resolution of the Milli Majlis ‘On the appointment of members of the commission of the Azerbaijan Republic for combating corruption’.

2. Draft resolution on amendments to the parliamentary resolution ‘On the election of heads of working groups for inter-parliamentary relations of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Republic ‘.

3. Draft law on amendments to the Law ‘On the state budget of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2022’ (third reading).

4. Draft law on amendments to the Law ‘On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan Republic for 2022’ (third reading).

5. Draft law on amendments to the Law ‘On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan Republic for 2022’ (third reading).

6. Draft law on amendments to the Law ‘On the establishment of orders and medals of Azerbaijan’ in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal ‘20th anniversary of the institution of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Republic (2002-2022)’ (third reading).

7. Draft constitutional law on amendments to the constitutional Law ‘On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Republic’ (third reading).

8. Draft law on amendments to the law ‘On the Constitutional Court’ (third reading).

9. Draft Law on amendments to the Law ‘On Courts and Judges’ (third reading).

10. Draft law on amendments to the Law ‘On the status of a deputy of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Republic’ (third reading).

11. Draft law on amendments to the Law ‘On the Accounts Chamber’ (third reading).

12. Draft law on amendments to the Tax Code (third reading).

13. Draft law on amendments to the Civil Code (third reading).

14. Draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure, Code of Administrative Offenses (third reading).

15. Draft law on amendments to the law ‘On the National Archival Fund’ (third reading).

16. Draft Law on Amendments to the Law ‘On State Registration and the State Register of Legal Entities’ (third reading).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz