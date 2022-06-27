After Patriotic War, number of newly built and renovated facilities for Azerbaijani military personnel comprised nearly 200 - Defense Minister

27 June 2022 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

After the Patriotic War, the number of newly built and renovated facilities for military personnel comprised nearly 200, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with AZERTAG, Trend reports.

“According to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, a new dormitory, a canteen, a bath and laundry complex, storehouses and other facilities in order to improve living conditions and ensure uninterrupted equipment of the personnel of military units stationed in the liberated territories, were put into operation in a short time. In the period after the Patriotic War, the total number of newly built and renovated facilities comprised nearly 200.This is a clear example of both the economic power of our country and the President's attention and care for our army.

More than 20 military facilities have already been equipped with solar panels in order to provide a continuous supply of electricity to units in the liberated areas. In addition, in mountainous areas where there is a risk of lightning strikes, nearly 200 lightning rods have been installed in order to ensure the safety of personnel, military infrastructure, buildings and communications equipment.

Four new and fully equipped medical centers, a new military hospital in Kelbajar have been established In order to organize medical support for personnel in the liberated territories, and another military hospital is planned to open up in Hadrut in the near future.

New bakeries have been built and set up for the constant supply of bread to the personnel of military units located on the territory of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, in order to improve supply, there has begun work on building of fuel, food warehouses and depositories.

Road infrastructure has been developed in order to increase the mobility of troops and ensure constant supply in the liberated territories, new roads have been laid and reconstructed, and in general more than 800 km of new roads have been built," he said.

