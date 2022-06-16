Global Baku Forum underway to discuss challenges to global world order

16 June 2022 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Fuad Muxtar-Aqbabali

Today the Azerbaijani capital is playing host to the IX Global Baku Forum, entitled “Challenges to the global world order”, Azernews reports.

Ahead of today’s significant event, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev together with co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ismail Serageldin, former heads of states and governments, members of the Center’s Board of Trustees discussed the importance of the IX Global Baku Forum.

They noted that a large number of guests from different countries will participate in the event, and expressed confidence that the forum would contribute to the expansion of international cooperation and identify major challenges to the world order as well as to the wider region.

On June 15, members of the Global Baku Forum gave a news conference after the meeting with the president and said that up to 400 representatives from 53 countries were expected to attend the event.

“Issues on the global agenda will be discussed at the IX Global Baku Forum,” Ismail Serageldin, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, said at the press conference in a comment on the upcoming Global Baku Forum.

Going back to the pre-news conference meeting with the Azerbaijani president, Ismail Serageldin said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev opined that following the discussions at the IX Global Baku Forum, useful proposals on global issues would be put forward.

Ismail Serageldin further added that the forum with nearly 400 delegates from 53 countries, as well as current and former presidents and prime ministers, and young leaders would attend the event. He also added that due to the pandemic, there is a change in the date of the forum, that is traditionally held, and opined that the next forum will be held in mid-March next year.