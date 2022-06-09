Media watchdog talks of new information environment shaped in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

9 June 2022 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Natig Mammadli of the Media Development Agency believes that a new information environment has shaped in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per a meeting of the media watchdog.

He made this remark at the event on the protection of human rights in the media.

The meeting heard that the 5th paragraph of the Azerbaijani law "On Media" that came into force on February 8 covers media freedom issues.

"Article 6 of the law prohibits restricting a journalist from exercising any professional activity. We have provided some newsrooms with various recommendations on this issue. Almost all news sites of socio-political content, as well as news agencies, have posted the document and follow the rules of professional conduct," Nariq Mammadli, a department head, noted.

Speaking of a crisis of international human rights law, Mammadli stressed that the human rights issue is used as an instrument of pressure in relation to some countries, including Azerbaijan.

"We are principally against the use of human rights for political purposes," he added.

In Azerbaijan, the media bill was adopted 20 years ago. Certain changes were made, but some points remained open.

In December 2021, the Azerbaijani parliament adopted a new law “On the media”. It determines the general rules of the organization of media activities, the legal and economic basis of these activities, as well as the receipt, preparation, transmission, production, and dissemination of mass information. The document consists of nine chapters and 78 clauses.

It provides for all the details, from raising the level of professionalism of journalists to solving their social problems. This creates the necessary legal framework for better protection of information security in Azerbaijan.

