Official: Azerbaijan's social policy aims at ensuring integrity of social protection system

By Ayya Lmahamad

The social policy pursued by the Azerbaijani government is first of all aimed at ensuring the integrity of the social protection system, Labour and Social Protection Deputy Minister Anar Karimov said when addressing the 110th session of the International Labour Organization, Azernews reports.

He noted that this policy serves to create comfortable and transparent access to state social services and to strengthen the social protection of vulnerable groups of the population.

Noting that three packages of social reforms covering 4 million people have been implemented in the country over the last three years, Karimov stated that an additional AZN6 billion ($3.5bn) was allocated for the reforms.

The deputy minister emphasized that the wide-ranging application of innovative solutions in the sphere of labour and social protection in the country is also a priority.

Moreover, he spoke about DOST centres, which provide 154 social services from a single platform in a transparent and efficient manner.

Karimov also spoke about Azerbaijan's consistent efforts as a chair of the Non-Aligned Movement to mobilize global efforts against the pandemic.

Additionally, he emphasized close cooperation with the International Labor Organization and social partners in implementing labor and employment policies in Azerbaijan.

