Azerbaijani Interior Ministry investigating bus accident in Shaki

6 June 2022 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Today, at about 16:30, at one of the recreation centers located in the city of Shaki, due to a malfunction, an ISUZU passenger bus, driven by a resident of the Aghdam region Elya Ahmadov, overturned, the Shaki regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Police officers, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and ambulances were immediately called to the scene, the victims were hospitalized.

An investigation is underway at the investigative department of the Shaki city police department. It should be noted that a total of 22 people came to Shaki from the Samukh region, including 4 teachers, 2 parents and 16 students.

