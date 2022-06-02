Azerbaijan, bp discuss prospects for cooperation, future projects

2 June 2022 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The current state and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp were discussed on June 1, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The discussion was held between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, bp Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell, and Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones.

The sides stressed the importance of projects implemented by bp in Azerbaijan and also touched upon the negotiations with bp on the construction of a solar power plant in the liberated territories.

To recall, a memorandum of understanding was signed by the Energy Ministry and bp in February 2021 on the cooperation in assessing the potential and conditions required for large-scale decarbonized and integrated energy and mobility systems, including renewable energy projects in the regions and cities of Azerbaijan.

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 30 years, operating major oil and gas exploration, development, and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, BP has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,270 Azerbaijani citizens who make up over 90 percent of the company’s professional staff.

