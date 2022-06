1 June 2022 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar will visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the statement by Barend Leyts, spokesperson of President of the European Council.

According to the statement, Klaar will be traveling to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the next days to follow up on all aspects under discussion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz