State Border Service detains trespassers on Azerbaijan-Georgia border [PHOTO]

1 June 2022 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

The State Border Service has detained six trespassers on the Azerbaijan-Georgian border, Azernews reports, citing the service.

According to the report, the border guard found traces of a border breach from Azerbaijan to Georgia in the service area of the border post in Aghstafa's Sadigli village around 0310 on May 31.

As a result of the measures taken, six Azerbaijani citizens, including five minors, who tried to violate the state border, were detained. The investigation revealed that the trespassers attempted to cross the state border to go to Georgia for begging.

Previously, criminal proceedings had been initiated against this category of people for illegally crossing the state border, and the juveniles had been handed over to their parents with the participation of the commission for the protection of child rights or to the commission itself, according to the service.

Despite repeated explanations to parents about the criminal nature of illegal state border crossings, legal liability for child labor, and minors' involvement in vagrancy, as well as the fact that minors' passage at night, in areas with wild animals threatens their lives, emotional and psychological state, such attempts have been repeated, the agency said.

The State Border Service, together with relevant government agencies, continues to take measures to prevent attempts by this category of people to violate the state border.

---

