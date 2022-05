Azerbaijan looks forward to further development cooperation with Tajikistan - MFA

30 May 2022 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan looks forward to further development cooperation with Tajikistan, stated in the publication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on Twitter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Moldova, Trend reports.

"Today marks the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. We send our best wishes to the Government and People of the Republic of Tajikistan on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan cooperation."



