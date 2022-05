27 May 2022 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding prominent Azerbaijani composer Firangiz Alizadeh with the 'Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

According to the order, the composer was awarded for her long-term fruitful activity in the development of Azerbaijani musical culture.

