Azerbaijan plans to commission TV station in liberated Hadrut

27 May 2022 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rovshan Rustamov has said that a TV station is planned to be commissioned in Azerbaijan's Hadrut in the near future, Azernews reports.

Noting that the construction of communication lines in the Karabakh region is being carried out in compliance with the plan, Rustamov added that most of the work on the construction of the IT infrastructure has already been completed.

Earlier it was reported that last year, 35 percent of TV and radio broadcasting was restored in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. At the same time, a 4G mobile technology network was deployed in some 50 percent of the liberated lands, and postal services were launched in four directions.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

The liberation of Azerbaijani territories has created a new geopolitical and geoeconomic situation in the region, and the reintegration of these territories into the overall economy will further accelerate the economic development of Azerbaijan.

