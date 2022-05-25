Azerbaijan to expand access of employers to necessary personnel - state agency

25 May 2022 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Employers' access to the personnel they need will be expanded in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board at the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Mustafa Abbasbayli said at a round table dedicated to discussing the capabilities of Labor and Employment subsystem, Trend reports.

"Not all companies in Azerbaijan provide us with lists of available vacancies, which is due to the lack of an appropriate database, but now the situation is completely different," Abbasbayli added.

According to the chairman, the created "Labor and Employment" subsystem provides the applicant with the opportunity to find a job in 95 percent of cases.

"Through the Labor and Employment subsystem, this process is carried out without the participation of human factor. Employers' access to the necessary personnel will be expanded," Abbasbayli added.

