President Ilham Aliyev, President of Lithuania attend Azerbaijan-Lithuania Business Forum

18 May 2022 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

An Azerbaijan-Lithuania business forum has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda attended the business forum.

The presidents made speeches at the business forum.

Then a ceremony to sign Azerbaijan-Lithuania documents was held.

The heads of state then viewed the exhibition of classic cars at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

the story will be updated

