By Trend

The fact that the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis was named the Victory Congress and took place in liberated Shusha [as a result of the 44-day second Karabakh war in 2020] has a deep symbolic significance, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at the plenary session of the Parliament, Trend reports.

According to her, the Congress has demonstrated the leading position of Azerbaijan in the region, showing the unity of the Azerbaijani people and their constant support for the state.

"Today, Azerbaijan acts as a center of power that determines the geopolitical and geo-economic landscape of the South Caucasus.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a meaningful speech at the Congress. In his speech, he outlined important events in the lives of our people and identified the main tasks for the coming period.

"President Ilham Aliyev once again stated: "We have crushed fascism. We have saved the South Caucasus from fascism. We are on our own land, we stand firm on this land, and no one will ever be able to move us from these lands," Gafarova said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz