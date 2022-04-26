Azerbaijan is a point of attraction and a unifying force for all compatriots living around the globe, Saadat Kadirova, director of the Azerbaijan pavilion at VDNKh (All-Russian Exhibition Center, Moscow) has stated.

Kadirova, who attended the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha, told Day.Az that the event was significant for all Azerbaijanis around the world because it was the first congress held after Azerbaijan's lands were liberated from Armenian occupation.

She emphasized that the Azerbaijani diaspora was highly active and united during the 44-day war and that this is a major sign that the Azerbaijani diaspora has an impulse, a pivot, and a point of attraction, which is Azerbaijan itself. Despite the fact that many Azerbaijanis left the country a long time ago or have never lived there at all, Azerbaijan remains a unifying force for all Azerbaijanis around the world.

New tasks for the diaspora have been identified and President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the congress contained important messages in this regard, she highlighted.

Kadirova emphasized that the information war should continue and that the diaspora should actively participate in the public life of the countries where it was born, conveying the truth and informing the population, public officials, and political leaders.

There are some countries where the Armenian lobby is particularly strong and active, and it has traditionally had a strong chance of influencing this agenda. It's no secret that the Armenian lobby enjoys a strong presence in Russia, France, and the United States.

Therefore, the diaspora in these countries should be strengthened and contribute as much as possible to spreading the truth about Azerbaijan and its history. This truth is based on nothing else than international principles and resolutions, which have repeatedly confirmed Karabakh as Azerbaijan’s integral part.

Shusha is a symbol that every Azerbaijani carries in their hearts. It is Azerbaijan's cultural capital, as well as the cultural center of the Turkic world. This is a sort of uniting axis that binds all Azerbaijanis across the world with a special affection for all of Karabakh, especially Shusha, on a subconscious, mental level, she stressed.

“The organization of the congress in Shusha created another very valuable unifying platform. A year ago, I was in Shusha at the Kharibulbul festival and I can say that big changes are being felt today. A lot of work has already been done in the city. The soil of Karabakh itself appears to be rejoicing in its independence, in the fact that its rightful owners have returned to their homes,” Kadirova highlighted.

There was a wonderful, warm and friendly atmosphere at the congress. The emotions that reigned there were also a unifying force, she noted.

"To many, the prospect of liberating the occupied territories appeared to be a pipe dream. But this became possible thanks to President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani soldier, his spirit, his will, and those who developed this agenda in the diplomatic field," Kadirova said.

“The Victory Road made a huge impression on me personally. We went to Shusha on the old road a year ago, and this time on the new one. This, of course, is a huge job, just a crazy prospect, considering what funds and efforts are being invested in the revival of the liberated territories. . While driving, I thought about the warriors who paved this road with their willpower, blood, and love for Motherland. Only love and a very strong fortitude could drive someone to go down such a path and climb the rocks in order to free Shusha. To be honest, this made the biggest impression on me. "The Azerbaijani soldier's feat will go down in history,” she added.

---