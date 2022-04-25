By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosted the V Congress of World Azerbaijanis - the Congress of Victory from April 22 through April 23 and speaking at the opening of the event, the President, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev made important statements regarding the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, outlined a roadmap for Azerbaijanis of the world in accordance with the post-conflict period, Trend reports.

Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Sekuta told Trend that in normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, it is necessary to act on the basis of statements of President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha.

"Today, the issue of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is on the agenda and there is a need for this in the name of region’s future. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the govenrment of Armenia has officially stated that it recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, there are no territorial claims against Azerbaijan and there will be no in the future," Sekuta said.

According to him, the settlement of relations between the two countries will take time and determination.

"President Ilham Aliyev also said that foreign ministers of two countries are currently forming working groups and it is necessary to start specific negotiations in the near future. It is necessary to highlight these statements of the head of state and act accordingly. Strengthen trust, confidence and peace after decades of conflict It won't be easy, it will take time and determination on both sides," Sekuta said.

Former OSCE Minsk Group (MG) co-chair from the US, Richard Hoagland told Trend that he believes that the post-conflict period in the region has its own difficulties - like any period after such conflicts.

"It takes time for emotions to fade into the background" Hoagland said.

"The period after second Karabakh War is even more difficult, because the conflict has existed for many decades and emotions on both sides have been and continue to be strong. Patience is needed, not making demands in public, but looking for solutions in private. Over time, measured in months or even years "Emotions begin to cool and opportunities for problem solving emerge. This kind of diplomacy offers solutions that truly lead to peace and prosperity for the peoples of both countries and the entire region," Hoagland added.