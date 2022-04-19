By Trend

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov paid an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 19, Trend reports citing Kyrgyzstan's presidential press service.

As part of the visit, Japarov will hold bilateral talks with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and meet with local business representatives.

The meeting will address relevant issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and other fields. Signing a number of documents is also scheduled.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic included:

– wife of President Sadyr Joparov;

– Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbaev;

– Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Jeenbek Kulubaev;

– Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev;

– Minister of Agriculture Askarbek Dzhanybekov;

– Minister of Digital Development Talantbek Imanov;

– Minister of Transport and Communications Erkinbek Osoev;

– Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz